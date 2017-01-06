Analysts Set GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) PT at $10.19

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.31 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other GoPro news, President Anthony John Bates sold 23,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $227,012.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $46,409.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $111,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 42.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 73.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 9.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. GoPro has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.25. GoPro had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $240.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoPro will post ($1.49) EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc produces mountable and wearable cameras (capture devices) and accessories. The Company’s products are sold globally through retailers, wholesale distributors and on its Website. It enables people to capture compelling, immersive photo and video content of themselves in their day to day life, as well as participating in their favorite activities.

