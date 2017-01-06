Analysts Set Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Target Price at $56.71

Shares of Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIMO. Rosenblatt Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gigamon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Gigamon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Gigamon to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Gigamon news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Hooper sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,442,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIMO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Gigamon by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Gigamon by 136.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Gigamon by 167.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Gigamon by 80.2% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 598,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gigamon during the third quarter worth $47,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) opened at 43.95 on Tuesday. Gigamon has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business earned $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.56 million. Gigamon had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gigamon will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers solutions that deliver visibility and control of traffic across networks. The Company’s Visibility Fabric solution consists of a distributed system of nodes that enable a level of visibility, modification and control of network traffic. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables the delivery of network, data as a service, for multiple security tools.

