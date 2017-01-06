Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (WING)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/analysts-set-expectations-for-wingstop-inc-s-fy2018-earnings-wing/1142647.html.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) traded down 2.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 484,618 shares. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm earned $21.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 6,765,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $177,806,748.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (WING)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/analysts-set-expectations-for-wingstop-inc-s-fy2018-earnings-wing/1142647.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 132.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $298,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company offers its guests with over 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides. It is a casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain with various concepts, which include wings as add-on menu items or focus on wings in a bar or sports-centric setting.

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.