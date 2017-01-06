Analysts Set Belmond Ltd. (BEL) PT at $13.00

Shares of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Belmond from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Belmond in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Belmond in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) opened at 13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.29. Belmond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belmond by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Belmond by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. is a global collection of hotel and luxury travel adventures operating in various destinations worldwide. Operated and marketed under the Belmond brand (belmond.com), the Company’s collection embraces 47 hotel, river cruise, safari and luxury rail businesses in 23 countries. From city landmarks to intimate resorts, the collection includes Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, St.

