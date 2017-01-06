Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CenturyLink (CTL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL):

1/5/2017 – CenturyLink was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CenturyLink plans to launch its 17 channel over the top (OTT) services in 2017. The growing momentum of CenturyLink’s Prism IPTV service has prompted the company to plan the OTT launch. The deal to purchase Level 3 Communications bodes well. The combined entity will be a formidable force in the fiber-based metro-Ethernet and Internet backbone market. The company is also focused to establish itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena for enterprise customers. However, shares of CenturyLink lagged the Zacks classified 'Wireless National’ industry’s gain in the past one year. Moreover, loss in access lines, reducing legacy voice services revenues, decline in subsidy payments by the Federal Universal Service Fund, tough competition, federal regulations and the need to upgrade technology remain potent headwinds. Also, CenturyLink’s outlook for colocation revenues appear depressing.”

1/3/2017 – CenturyLink was upgraded by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2016 – CenturyLink had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2016 – CenturyLink was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – CenturyLink is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2016 – CenturyLink was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) opened at 25.50 on Friday. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.80.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CenturyLink had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business earned $4.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

In related news, EVP David D. Cole sold 30,000 shares of CenturyLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey P. Perry sold 10,000 shares of CenturyLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

