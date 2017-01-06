Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their market perform rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) opened at 71.61 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $40.02 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $73.33.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($3.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APC. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth $3,349,000. RGT Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth $211,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 65.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 67.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration & Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration & Production segment explores for and produces oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and focuses on the development and operation of the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

