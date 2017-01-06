Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Stake Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,610 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 224.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded up 3.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 2,565,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm’s market cap is $825.49 million.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.41) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, SVP Daphne Quimi sold 8,546 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $68,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 189,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $854,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate, migalastat HCl (Galafold), is an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which is a type of lysosomal storage disorder (LSD).

