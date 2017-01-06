Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) recently:

  • 1/3/2017 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “
  • 12/20/2016 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 12/20/2016 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “
  • 12/19/2016 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded down 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,577 shares. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

