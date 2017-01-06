American International Group Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe Corporation were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 273.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 74.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) traded down 2.82% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. 593,470 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Deluxe Corporation had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm earned $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post $4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deluxe Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other Deluxe Corporation news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $40,697.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 39,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $2,611,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,541.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

