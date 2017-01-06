American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.64. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,033,350 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.52 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,838,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,863,000 after buying an additional 570,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,611,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,940,000 after buying an additional 308,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,258,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,859,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 393,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 556,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business earned $941 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

