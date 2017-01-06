AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Stock Rating Lowered by FBR & Co

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at FBR & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. FBR & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $41.09 to $42.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) opened at 34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.54.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $779.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,433,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,005,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,362,000 after buying an additional 239,379 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,426,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 158.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after buying an additional 860,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 120,769 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

