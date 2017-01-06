Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 5.16 on Thursday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.0213 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ambev by 13.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 53,076,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,681,000 after buying an additional 3,331,003 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ambev by 22.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,189,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,951,000 after buying an additional 2,417,500 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Ambev by 49.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,845,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 611,446 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

