Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $925.57.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.322% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $790.765. 2,542,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $474.00 and a 1-year high of $847.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $764.95 and its 200-day moving average is $770.11. The firm has a market cap of $375.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.160 and a beta of 1.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/amazon-com-inc-amzn-given-buy-rating-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1142483.html.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,224,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $341,933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 224.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $477,047,000 after buying an additional 461,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,160.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 438,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,880,000 after buying an additional 403,811 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.