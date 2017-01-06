Altagas Ltd (ALA) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by RBC Capital Markets Analysts

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has been assigned a C$35.00 target price by RBC Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altagas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, GMP Securities cut Altagas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altagas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.89.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) opened at 34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Altagas has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

