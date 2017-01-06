Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Position Held by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp maintained its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 97.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 294.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 1.50% on Friday, reaching $825.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,106 shares. The firm has a market cap of $568.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $839.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $796.49 and a 200-day moving average of $785.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Aegis assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $890.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $945.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

