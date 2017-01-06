Shares of Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALQA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliqua BioMedical in a report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliqua BioMedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (ALQA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/alliqua-biomedical-inc-alqa-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1142501.html.

Shares of Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) traded down 3.1129% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.6256. 65,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm’s market cap is $18.56 million. Alliqua BioMedical has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALQA. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliqua BioMedical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 57,974 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alliqua BioMedical by 29.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliqua BioMedical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliqua BioMedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and Choice Therapeutics, Inc The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliqua BioMedical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliqua BioMedical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.