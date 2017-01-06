Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (AWH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd, is one of Bermuda’s leading property and casualty insurers. The company, through its operating subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance and reinsurance on a worldwide basis. The principal operating subsidiaries of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd have A Excellent ratings from A.M. Best Company and A- ratings from Standard and Poor’s. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AWH. JMP Securities cut shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) opened at 53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (AWH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/allied-world-assurance-company-holdings-ag-awh-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1141744.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 863,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 276,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 105.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 498,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 21.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,209,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after buying an additional 216,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. It operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. It leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore and the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.