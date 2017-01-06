Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) opened at 19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.

