Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY) Now Covered by Analysts at FinnCap

Research analysts at FinnCap began coverage on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.77% from the company’s previous close.

AGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 37 ($0.45) price objective for the company.

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) opened at 20.750 on Friday. Allergy Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.35. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 122.25 million.

About Allergy Therapeutics plc

Allergy Therapeutics Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment and prevention of allergy with aluminum-free products. The Company’s segments are Central Europe, which includes segments, such as Germany, Australia, Switzerland and the Netherlands; Southern Europe, which includes Italy and Spain; the United Kingdom, and Rest of World.

