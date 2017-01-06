Allergan PLC. (AGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allergan is reshaping its portfolio through acquisitions/divestitures. Allergan has been pretty active on the acquisition front and made six new product acquisitions in the third quarter. With the Allergan, Inc. acquisition, the company finds itself among the top 10 pharmas worldwide based on sales. Moreover, with the closing of the Teva deal, the company’s restructured and simplified business is encouraging. As a result, Allergan can now focus on the branded segment and is using the proceeds to buy back shares, pay down debt and pursue additional deals. Biosimilars also represent significant opportunity. Also, Allergan’s shares outperformed the generic industry in past six months. However, while we remain optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, the company is facing generic threat for Namenda IR as well as patent challenges for some of the other products in its branded portfolio, which concerns us.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allergan PLC. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan PLC. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.48.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 220.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day moving average is $225.93. Allergan PLC. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $305.94.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 93.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

In related news, CFO Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $210.64 per share, with a total value of $299,530.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,491.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.13 per share, for a total transaction of $992,932.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC now owns 54,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 12.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,402,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,195,000 after buying an additional 156,959 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 687,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,767,000 after buying an additional 95,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allergan PLC.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

