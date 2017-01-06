Alcoa Corp (AA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Vetr currently has $31.56 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alcoa Corp in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Alcoa Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $30.00 price target on Alcoa Corp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened at 30.65 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.60 billion. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 21.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 18.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp during the second quarter valued at about $153,000.

Alcoa Corp Company Profile

Alcoa Inc is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in five segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company’s multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used across the world in aerospace, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, defense, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

