Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Downgraded to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday. Vetr currently has $22.55 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Akorn in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akorn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) opened at 23.42 on Monday. Akorn has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.12.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company earned $284 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.04 million. Akorn had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akorn will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akorn by 400.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth $138,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Akorn by 44.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akorn by 74.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth $212,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akorn Company Profile
Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.
