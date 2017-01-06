Agrium Inc. (AGU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Agrium has underperformed the Zacks categorized Fertilizers industry over the past six months, reflecting its lower-than-expected earnings performance in the last quarter and the pricing headwinds faced by the company. Agrium is still reeling under the effects of the depressed prices of crop nutrients. The crop pricing environment is expected to remain soft in the near term. Nitrogen prices also remain under pressure. The company has cut its earnings guidance for 2016 factoring in sustained pricing pressure. Agrium is also faced with issues such as logistical constraints. Nevertheless, Agrium is moving forward with its merger with Potash Corp. that would create the world’s biggest crop nutrient company. The proposed merger is expected to create significant cost and operational synergies.”

AGU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Agrium from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Agrium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Agrium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.25 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Agrium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Agrium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.65.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.93. Agrium has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Agrium had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agrium will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Agrium Inc. (AGU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/agrium-inc-agu-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1141708.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGU. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrium by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Agrium by 2.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrium during the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Granite Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 86.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrium during the second quarter worth about $9,728,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a producer and distributor of agricultural products and services. The Company categorizes its segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units. The Retail business unit distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise and services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada, and International, which includes Australia and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrium (AGU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrium Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrium Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.