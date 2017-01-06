Agran Libbie Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Agran Libbie raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Agran Libbie’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Agran Libbie’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,295,000 after buying an additional 375,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,747,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,806,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,096,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,806,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,829,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,883,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,159,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,564,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 1.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $825.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,289 shares. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $839.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $796.49 and its 200 day moving average is $785.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Agran Libbie Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/agran-libbie-buys-43-shares-of-alphabet-inc-googl/1142617.html.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $880.83 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush downgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.