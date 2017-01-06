Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays PLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 price target on Agilent Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at 46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $182,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

