Aggreko PLC (ARGKF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko PLC (NASDAQ:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

ARGKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aggreko PLC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aggreko PLC in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Aggreko PLC from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Aggreko PLC from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Aggreko PLC (NASDAQ:ARGKF) opened at 12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Aggreko PLC has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

About Aggreko PLC

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two divisions: utility and industrial.

