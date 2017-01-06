AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Altria Group (MO)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,919 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $70.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.29 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

