Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.
Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) opened at 15.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.38.
In other news, insider Gerald L. Seizert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,801.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund focuses on investing in sectors, including technology, healthcare, financial, industrials, telecommunications, materials, energy, utilities, media, consumer staples and transportation.
