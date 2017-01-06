Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) opened at 15.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

WARNING: “Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/advent-claymore-convertible-sec-inc-fd-avk-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-09/1141665.html.

In other news, insider Gerald L. Seizert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,801.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund focuses on investing in sectors, including technology, healthcare, financial, industrials, telecommunications, materials, energy, utilities, media, consumer staples and transportation.

