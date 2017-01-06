Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) remained flat at $37.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,062 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.99. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $792,218.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 17.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

