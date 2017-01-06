Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc.

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 35.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The firm’s market cap is $3.08 billion. Acadia Healthcare Company has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $65.06.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare Company had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm earned $789.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $968,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,172.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $501,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,536.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Company operates in two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities. The Company develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

