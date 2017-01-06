ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Imperial Capital has a “line” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/abm-industries-incorporated-abm-expected-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-1-84-per-share/1142341.html.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) traded down 0.49% on Thursday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,482 shares. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3,982.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah H. Mcconnell sold 9,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $395,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, formerly American Building Maintenance Industries, Inc, is a provider of end-to-end integrated facility solutions. The Company’s segments are Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and Other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of essential cleaning services, which include carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services.

