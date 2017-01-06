Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Downgraded by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr raised Abercrombie & Fitch Company from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.43 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $18.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) opened at 12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $823.59 million, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $32.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Company had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business earned $821.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Abercrombie & Fitch Company’s payout ratio is currently 421.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 174.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 43,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 26.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 146,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 19.3% in the second quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

