Abcam Plc (ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 678 ($8.33) target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABC. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Panmure Gordon raised their price objective on Abcam Plc from GBX 636 ($7.82) to GBX 640 ($7.87) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 687.60 ($8.45).

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) opened at 765.500000 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.54 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 799.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 791.99. Abcam Plc has a one year low of GBX 572.00 and a one year high of GBX 905.50.

In other Abcam Plc news, insider Mara G. Aspinall bought 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £2,342.28 ($2,878.55). Also, insider P. Warwick sold 30,000 shares of Abcam Plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.93), for a total value of £242,400 ($297,898.49).

Abcam Plc Company Profile

Abcam plc is a global life sciences company providing antibodies and other binders and assays to research and clinical communities to enable understanding of biology and causes of disease. The Company is focused on providing research antibodies and other research tools to serve life scientists. Its products include Primary antibodies, Secondary antibodies, Biochemicals, Isotype controls, Flow cytometry multi-color selector, Kits, Loading controls, Lysates, Peptides, Proteins, Slides, Tags and cell markers and Tools & Reagents.

