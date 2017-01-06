AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

“We saw many raised eyebrows in 2016 after we named ABBV our Top Pick, though the stock ended up being one of the best Large Cap performers. We expect more of the same (raised eyebrows and the performance) in 2017 as visibility on the timeline for US Humira biosimilars increases against bearish consensus expectations.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Vetr raised shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of AbbVie from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 520,216 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 150.77%. The firm earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 61.62%.

In related news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $390,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 221.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 107.4% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

