A. Bray Jr. Cary Acquires 417 Shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Director A. Bray Jr. Cary acquired 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,271.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) opened at 65.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. EQT Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.38 billion.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company earned $502.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.55 million. EQT Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of EQT Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $189,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,603,000 after buying an additional 1,508,708 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,065,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,321,000 after buying an additional 1,344,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $85,980,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation (EQT) is an energy company. The Company operates through two business segments: EQT Production and EQT Midstream. EQT Production is a natural gas producer in the Appalachian Basin with over 10 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) of natural gas, natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.4 million acres, including approximately 630,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play.

