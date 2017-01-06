3M Company (MMM) PT Set at $176.00 by RBC Capital Markets

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) received a $176.00 target price from stock analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on 3M Company from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M Company from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of 3M Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) opened at 177.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $182.27.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. 3M Company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post $8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In related news, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $1,795,633.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $75,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,183,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,096,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of 3M Company during the second quarter valued at $135,349,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,408,000 after buying an additional 734,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of 3M Company during the third quarter valued at $108,752,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 44.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,953,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,053,000 after buying an additional 598,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About 3M Company

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

