238,817 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Acquired by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings during the third quarter worth $936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings during the third quarter worth $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings by 51.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 100,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) traded down 0.895% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.525. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,783 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.046 and a beta of 0.84.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Cogent Communications Holdings had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 53.79%. The firm earned $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Cogent Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 516.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Off Wall Street reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

