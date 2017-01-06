112,500 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 72,454 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) traded up 5.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 800,262 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.08 billion.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 69.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm earned $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, Director Michael D’amato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $171,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,383.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc supports integrated health systems in their migration towards value-based care and population health management. The Company’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services and health plan administration services.

