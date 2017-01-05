Zacks: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Teachers Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 492.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $148,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,211.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/zacks-silvercrest-asset-management-group-inc-samg-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-analysts/1141104.html.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) traded down 0.76% on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,733 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.