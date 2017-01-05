Zacks: Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $82.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Penumbra an industry rank of 136 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 723.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penumbra by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) opened at 65.70 on Monday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2628.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business earned $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc (Penumbra) is an interventional therapies company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The Company has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and significant clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

