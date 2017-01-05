Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TopBuild Corp. (BLD) to Buy

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

Separately, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) opened at 37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. TopBuild Corp. had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $453 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in TopBuild Corp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in TopBuild Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in TopBuild Corp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). The Company’s Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

