Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) to “Buy”

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roper Technologies’ positive developments like the acquisition of Deltek and ConstructConnect and winning of New York City’s MTA project are significant positives. The MTA project involves conversion of nine bridges/tunnels of MTA into All Electronic Tolling by Nov 2017. Moreover, we continue to believe that the company’s asset-light business model and robust M&A activity will boost financial performance in the long run. However, management slashed its 2016 earnings guidance yet again given unabated troubles in O&G as well as global macroeconomic headwinds. We note that on a year-to-date basis, the company has underperformed the broader market. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) opened at 185.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.36. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $189.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business earned $947.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.48 million. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) to “Buy”” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-roper-technologies-inc-rop-to-buy/1140477.html.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $293,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 108,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $20,103,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,783,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 194,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 120,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 417.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc, formerly Roper Industries, Inc, is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for a range of end markets, including healthcare, transportation, food, energy, water, education and academic research.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.