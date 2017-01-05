Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) to “Hold”

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OFS Capital Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) opened at 14.25 on Thursday. OFS Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. OFS Capital Corporation had a net margin of 47.80% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corporation will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. OFS Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 375,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital Corporation by 2,358.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 208,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OFS Capital Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital Corporation by 238.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 138,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 97,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital Corporation by 185.9% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 118,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital Corporation

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

