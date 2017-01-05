Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) to Buy

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of NV5 Global from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) opened at 35.30 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients. The Company’s operations are organized into three segments: infrastructure, engineering and support services (INF), construction quality assurance (CQA) and program management services (PM).

