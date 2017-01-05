Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) to “Buy”

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “With natural gas recovering significantly from its 17-year lows reached in March and Comstock being one of the most gas-weighted E&Ps, it is poised to achieve significant share price appreciation. As it is, CRK's large acreage position in the prolific Haynesville/Bossier Shale play provides a multi-year inventory of low-risk development drilling opportunities. In fact, even in this difficult operating environment, Comstock's Haynesville program continues to achieve excellent results. Supplemented with a low cost structure, Comstock remains well positioned to maintain a strong growth trajectory in the near- to-medium term. The company's decision to suspend its dividend might have shocked income investors but it has provided much needed stability to the balance sheet. Finally, a significant reduction in lifting costs has resulted in major savings for CRK. Consequently, we think CRK offers substantial upside potential.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $3.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) opened at 10.42 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm’s market cap is $140.20 million.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post ($12.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $80,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil E. Martin, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $49,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,641,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 137,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

