Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cascade Bancorp (CACB) to “Buy”

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cascade Bancorp is a financial holding company. “

Shares of Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) opened at 8.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.62. Cascade Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cascade Bancorp had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cascade Bancorp will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cascade Bancorp by 484.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cascade Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cascade Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cascade Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cascade Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cascade Bancorp

Cascade Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company and its subsidiary, Bank of the Cascades (the Bank), operate in Central, Southern and Northwest Oregon, as well as in the greater Boise/Treasury Valley, Idaho and Seattle Metro areas. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers through a network of approximately 40 branches serving communities in Central, Southern and Northwest Oregon, as well as in the greater Boise/Treasure Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Washington areas.

