Zacks Investment Research Upgrades B2Gold Corp (BTG) to “Strong-Buy”

B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold Corp. is involved in the exploration and development of gold. The company’s assets are situated in Nicaragua, Colombia, Namibia and Uruguay. B2Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dundee Securities upgraded B2Gold Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) opened at 2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. B2Gold Corp has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.43 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp Company Profile

