Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) to Buy

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have significantly outperformed the Zacks-categorized Property and Casualty (P&C) industry, in the last three months. The company is well poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth deals (completes National Interstate merger on Nov 10, 2016) and restructuring initiatives. Better industry fundamentals, with strong pricing and a higher renewal ratio, should drive overall growth. A strong balance sheet, low leverage cost, and disciplined capital management are positives. Based on strong results through the first nine months of 2016, the company expects earnings of $5.55–$5.75 per share in 2016. However, exposure to catastrophe loss is a risk to American Financial’s underwriting results as a soft interest rate environment is on investment.”

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) opened at 88.78 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.68.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post $5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-american-financial-group-inc-afg-to-buy/1140502.html.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,277.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after buying an additional 382,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,865,000 after buying an additional 286,987 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $20,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,994,000 after buying an additional 178,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in American Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,644,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,352,000 after buying an additional 169,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.