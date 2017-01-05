Zacks Investment Research Lowers Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) to Hold

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Microsemi Corporation is an OEM of a broad range of high-reliability and analog/mixed signal integrated circuits. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterised Semi-Analog and Mixed industry. The company’s focus on improving product mix, operational efficiency, and consolidation are driving revenues and margins through 2016. Moreover, we have confidence in the company’s strategic positioning, strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Microsemi’s scope for margin expansion and decent balance sheet are the other positives. However, pockets of weakness related to product transition at medical customers, push-out of some communications spending in China and a softer oil & gas market continue to impact revenues. Also, heavy investment in R&D could impact near-term profitability.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSCC. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsemi Corporation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) opened at 55.33 on Thursday. Microsemi Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.34 billion.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business earned $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.07 million. Microsemi Corporation had a positive return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsemi Corporation news, Chairman James J. Peterson sold 134,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $7,270,956.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 396,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,493,801.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $176,809.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsemi Corporation by 18.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,759,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,720,000 after buying an additional 1,539,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsemi Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,260,000 after buying an additional 315,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Microsemi Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,333,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,867,000 after buying an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsemi Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,815,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Microsemi Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,550,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,016,000 after buying an additional 112,731 shares in the last quarter.

About Microsemi Corporation

Microsemi Corporation (Microsemi) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. Microsemi’s products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), system on chip solutions (SoCs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs); power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions; voice processing devices; radio frequency (RF) solutions; discrete components; security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ICs and midspans.

