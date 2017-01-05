Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle Corporation is a major producer of fine and performance chemicals including polymer intermediates, cleaning product intermediates and additives, agricultural chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical intermediates, catalysts, brominated flame retardants, bromine chemicals and potassium and chlorine chemicals. “

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) opened at 90.70 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Albemarle Corporation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post $3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albemarle Corporation (ALB) to Hold” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/zacks-investment-research-lowers-albemarle-corporation-alb-to-hold/1140348.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $861,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle Corporation during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 475.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.